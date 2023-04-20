NBC Radio Medical Fund beneficiaries continue to express gratitude

Beneficiaries of NBC Radio’s Medical Fund are continuing to express gratitude to the Corporation for assistance in accessing medical aid.

The Corporation raises funds to replenish its Medical Fund through the hosting of its Annual Love Boogie Charity Dance.

Another beneficiary of the Medical Fund, Police Sergeant, Cornelius Ross said he received much needed assistance from NBC Radio when he had to access medical attention overseas.

Mr. Ross encouraged Vincentians to support NBC’s Love Boogie on April 29th, to ensure that more persons can receive assistance from the Medical Fund.

