Plans at an advanced stage for May 6th launch of Vincy Mas 2023

Plans are now being advanced for the official launch of Vincy Mas 2023, which is set to take place on Saturday 6th May at the Victoria Park.

The Carnival Development Corporation, CDC says this year the launch will take on a new format with a family fun day beginning at 10.00 am.

The attractions for the children will include Bouncing Castles, Go Carts face painting, and mascots. There will also be an area designated for adult games such as dominoes and draughts.

The CDC says there will also be DJ’s, several steel orchestras, J’ouvert presentations and more, during the day’s event. And, a food court and bars allocated to the components of carnival will also be in operation

Activities during the day are scheduled to end at 6:00 pm, and will be followed by a packed programme in the evening.

There will be appearances by mas bands as they present sections and individuals displaying their 2023 Vincymas productions. There will also be various artistes performing their 2023 releases. Private promoters will also be invited to do promotions for their upcoming events.

The CDC says Vincymas caravans with whistle stops along the way will also be a part of the launch activities.

