PM Gonsalves aims to deepen co-operation between SVG and Mexico

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the co-operation between Mexico and St .Vincent and the Grenadines could be further deepened with the removal of the VISA requirement for Vincentians to visit Mexico.

Dr. Gonsalves spoke on the issue while addressing a ceremony for the Handing over of Equipment to the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines from the Government of Mexico.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that there are several areas of cooperation between both countries and no VISA requirement can be another significant area of co-operation.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the United Mexican States have shared cordial and productive relations, since the establishment of diplomatic relations between both countries.

The point was made by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Keisal Peters as she welcomed the Special Envoy of Mexico, Dr. Beatriz Guittierez Muller on Wednesday for a one-day high level visit to the state.

Minister Peters outlined a number of areas of co-operation between both countries.

