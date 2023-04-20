VPL Fixtures – Thursday April 20th 2023

Salt Pond Breakers, Fort Charlotte Strikers and Dark View Explorers won yesterday’s Dream 11 VINCY Premier League (VPL) Ten/10 Cricket matches at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Yesterday morning, Salt Pond Breakers defeated Botanical Gardens Rangers by 8 wickets.

The scores: Botanical Gardens Rangers 113-4 off 10 overs, Salt Pond Breakers 114-2 off 8.1 overs.

At noon, Fort Charlotte Strikers beat Grenadines Divers by 7 wickets.

The scores: Grenadines Divers 107-7 off 10 overs, Fort Charlotte Strikers 108-3 off 8.3 overs.

And at 2.30 p. m, La Soufriere Hikers won from Fort Charlotte Strikers by 20 runs.

The scores: La Soufriere Hikers 105-6 off 10 overs, Fort Charlotte Strikers 85-8 off 10 overs.

Two matches will be played today. At noon, Dark View Explorers will play against Fort Charlotte Strikers, and at 2.30 p. m, Botanical Gardens Rangers will meet Grenadines Divers. That match will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

After yesterday’s matches, three teams are at the top of the Points Table on 10 points each. They are separated by Net Run Rate.

Fort Charlotte Strikers have 10 points from 7 matches with a net run rate of 1.024. La Soufriere Strikers are second. Their 10 points have come from 8 matches and they have a net run rate of 0.406. Third are Salt Pond Breakers also on 10 points from 8 matches with a net run rate of -0.324.

The other three positions are occupied by Botanical Gardens Rangers on 8 points from 7 matches with a net run rate of 0.107. Dark View Explorers on 4 points from 7 matches with a net run rate of -0.961, and Grenadines Divers on 2 points from 7 matches with a net run rate of -0.289.

