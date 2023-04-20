Richmond Vale Academy hosts Coral Restoration Workshop

The Richmond Vale Academy (RVA) is today hosting more than forty local and regional delegates, at a Coral Restoration Workshop.

Director of the Academy, Stina Herberg told NBC News the four-day workshop which is being held at their compound in Richmond is aimed at further educating stakeholders about the importance of Coral Reefs.

Miss Herberg said they expect the work covered in this workshop to go a long way in the protection of Coral Reefs in the waters of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the rest of the region.

Miss Heberg said this Friday the Richmond Vale Academy will also be hosting Beate Stirø, the Norwegian Ambassador for the Caribbean who is based in Cuba.

