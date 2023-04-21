Averages for the preliminary competition of the WINLOTT Windward islands Boys Under 19 50-Overs Cricket Championships

St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Reshawn Lewis has topped the batting in the preliminary competition of the WINLOTT Windward Islands Boys Under-19 50-Overs Cricket Championship in St Lucia.

Lewis scored the most runs, 167 from his two innings, had the highest individual score of 137 not out against Dominica, and finished with a batting average of 167, and achieved a strike rate of 153.21.

Jerel Jeremiah of Grenada Boys Under-19 was second with 116 runs from three innings. His highest score was 72 against St. Lucia Boys Under-19s, and he averaged 58.00.

St Lucia Boys Under-19s’ Bolton Sayers finished in third position with 106 runs from three innings with a highest score of 45 not out against Grenada Boys Under-19s for an average of 106.00.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Boys’ Under-19s left-arm, fast bowler, Devonte Mc Dowall took the most wickets in the Championship.

In his three matches, Mc Dowall captured 9 wickets at the cost 121 runs off 24.4 overs to average 13.44 runs per wicket for an economy rate of 4.91, and a strike rate of 16.44. His best bowling was 4-25 against Dominica Boys Under-19s.

Grenada Boys Under-19s’ left-arm, leg-spinner, Kirt Murray was second in the bowling with 8 wickets. Kirtney Franklyn and Royce Paul of St Lucia Boys Under-19s took 7 wickets each, while Shawnil Edward and Kevin Gassie also of St. Lucia Boys Under-19s finished the Championship with 6 wickets each.

Murray had the best bowling in an innings of the Championship with his 4-2 off 5.2 overs with 2 maidens against Dominica whom he helped to dismiss for the Tournament’s lowest total, 48.

St Vincent and the Grenadines Boys Under-19s recorded the highest innings total 249-8 off 48 overs made against Grenada Boys Under-19s, while the lowest innings total was 48 off 18.2 overs made by Dominica Boys Under-19s against Grenada Boys Under-19s.

Reshawn Lewis of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Boys Under-19s scored the only hundred in the Championship, 137 not out against Dominica Boys Under-19s.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Under-19 Boys pair of Reshawn Lewis and Joe Williams scored the highest partnership in the Championship, 162 not out for the fourth wicket against Dominica Boys Under-19s.

Captain of St Lucia’s Boys Under-19s, Tarrique Edward took the most catches, 6.

St Lucia’s Boys Under-19s wicket-keeper, Noel Leo had the most dismissals 5 catches and 1 stumping.

The Championship will conclude today when Dominica Boys Under-19s will contest the Third Place Play-off against Grenada Bous Under-19s at the Gros Islet Playing Field, with St Lucia Boys Under-19s and St Vincent and the Grenadines Boys Under-19s meeting in the Final at the Darren Sammy Stadium at Gros Islet.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

