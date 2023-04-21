VPL fixtures – Friday April 21st 2023

Grenadines Divers had their second win of this year’s VINCY Premier League Ten/20 Cricket and Fort Charlotte Strikers won yesterday’s second match at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

In the first match of the day, Fort Charlotte Strikers beat Dark View Explorers by 21 runs.

The scores: Fort Charlotte Strikers 133-1 off 10 overs, Dark View Explorers 112-6 off 10 overs.

Then Grenadines Divers made the highest team score of the Championship 170 for the loss of only three wickets off their 10 overs, restricted Botanical Gardens Rangers to 130-8 off their 10 overs to win the match by 40 runs.

Today’s matches will be at 12.00 noon between Salt Pond Breakers and Botanical Gardens Rangers, and at 2.30 p. m when Fort Charlotte Strikers will play against La Soufriere Hikers, a match will be carried live on NBC Radio.

Both matches will be at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

