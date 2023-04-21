Day 2 of the Headley/Weekes Tri-Series closes

Kevlon Anderson’s hundred provided the foundation for West Indies Academy to take a 64-run lead on first innings over Headley XI’s total of 257-9, on yesterday’s second day of their Headley/Weekes Tri-Series match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda.

Anderson scored 153 and Kirk McKenzie made 50 as the West Indies Academy were dismissed for 323. At stumps, Headley XI were 27-1 in their 2nd innings and trailed by 37 runs overall.

Overnight on Wednesday, 22-year-old, Anderson was on 12 and Kirk McKenzie on 31. They took the West Indies Academy from 0 for 2 wickets to 49-2 at stumps.

Yesterday, they extended that third-wicket partnership to 84 when Justin Greaves dismissed McKenzie for 50.

Greaves then dismissed Tevin Imlach for four and Kevin Wickham for five as West Indies Academy slipped from 84-2 to 102-5. Anderson and Nyeem Young repaired the damage with a sixth-wicket stand of 80, which ended when Anderson Phillip dismissed Young for 27.

Joshua Bishop was bowled for 12 by Marquino Mindley, who then dismissed Ashmead Nedd for a duck as West Indies Academy slipped once again to 202-8 and seemed about to fall short of Headley XI’s first innings score.

However, Anderson found a useful partner in Johan Layne. Together they posted a ninth-wicket partnership of 120 that took West Indies Academy past Headley XI’s first innings score and gave them a 64-run lead by the time Anderson was dismissed by Darren Bravo. Anderson 22 fours in the innings in which he faced 281 balls.

Kelvin Pitman was trapped lbw for a duck as the innings closed on 323 with Layne unbeaten on 38.

Greaves took 3-46, and Mindley 2-47. Jordan, who took the first two wickets to fall on Wednesday, failed to add to his tally yesterday and finished with 2-77.

The scores at the close of yesterday’s second day of the 4-day match, Headley XI 257-9 and 27-1, the West Indies Academy 323.

