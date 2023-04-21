NBA Results

There were two ejections and controversy about a Joel Embiid kick as Philadelphia 76ers beat Brooklyn Nets 102-97 for a 3-0 lead in their NBA Eastern Conference play-off last night.

Embiid appeared to kick Brooklyn Nets’ Nic Claxton in the groin area early in the first quarter but stayed on.

However, Philadelphia 76ers had James Harden ejected for striking Royce O’Neale in the groin area in the third quarter.

Claxton was ejected early in the fourth quarter for a second technical foul.

The victory puts Philadelphia 76ers within one game of securing victory in the first-round, best-of-seven play-off meeting. The teams next play tomorrow.

Devin Booker scored 45 points in a performance which also included seven rebounds and three steals as he helped Phoenix Suns to a 129-124 victory against Los Angeles Clippers.

Kevin Durant added 28 points for Phoenix Suns, who went 2-1 up in their Western Conference first-round play-off series.

Golden State Warriors reduced their deficit to 2-1 in their play-off against Sacramento Kings with a 114-97 victory.

Stephen Curry was the top scorer in the game with 36 points for Golden State Warriors, who were without Draymond Green after he was given a one-match suspension for stamping on Domantas Sabonis of Sacramento Kings.

