Court of Appeal grants stay of the judgment in the vaccine mandate case

The Court of Appeal of the East Caribbean Supreme Court has granted the application by the Government for a stay of the judgment by Justice Esco Henry delivered on 13th March 2023 in the vaccine mandate case.

On Tuesday April 18th, the Court of Appeal ordered that application of the High Court’s judgement be granted, pending the hearing and determination of the appeal.

Speaking about the issue on Radio last night, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said he is hopeful that the actual appeal can now be heard as expeditiously as possible.

Prime Minister Gonsalves again urged the Public Servants who have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine to reapply for their jobs.

