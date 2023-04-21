PM Gonsalves says diplomatic relations with Taiwan will be maintained

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said his government will maintain its diplomatic relations with the Government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

The Prime Minister’s remarks comes amidst discussion about whether or not this country should maintain its diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

Dr. Gonsalves, who was addressing a press conference at cabinet room on Wednesday, said the New Democratic Party’s decision is to end diplomatic relations with Taiwan and establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China.

But he noted that his government has deepened its relations with Taiwan since assuming office in 2001 and it remains committed to that country.

Dr. Gonsalves said the loans that St. Vincent and the Grenadines has received from Taiwan “put a hook in the gill” of the opposition New Democratic Party and not the country.

Dr. Gonsalves said he has worked with the People’s Republic of China on regional and international fronts but he does not support a One China Policy.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Taiwan established diplomatic relations on August 15, 1981.

