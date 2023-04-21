Participants in Digital Content Creators Workshop receive their participation awards

Content Creators who participated in the Ministry of Tourism’s Digital Content Creators Workshop were awarded for their participation on Monday at an awards ceremony held at the NIS Conference Room.

The Digital Content Creators’ Workshop ran from April 4th-12th at the Grenadines House.

It focused on vlogging, notably, travel vlogging, a tourist research method which influences both international and domestic tourists on what they can do and where they may go ahead of their travel plans.

Participant of the Workshop Genevieve McMaster said she was happy to participate in the workshop, which has equipped her with the necessary skills and knowledge to market St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a tourism destination.

A wide variety of topics were covered during the workshop such as: types of vlogs that can be created, how as creators they can brand themselves and their content, digital marketing including content marketing and social media marketing.

Participants were also involved in practical exercises, where they created their own content.

