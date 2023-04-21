SVG one of two invited from CARICOM to a meeting in Columbia to discuss issues affecting Venezuela

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is one of two CARICOM countries invited to a meeting in Columbia to discuss the political issues affecting the Government and People of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

Dr. Gonsalves made the disclosure while addressing a press conference at Cabinet Room yesterday.

The Prime Minister said he is pleased with the initiative of Columbia’s President Gustavo Petro and he pointed out that the meeting seeks to resolve the challenges affecting Venezuela.

Dr. Gonsalves said the sanctions imposed on Venezuela by the United States of America have adversely affected St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Columbia is one of Venezuela’s neighbours who is directly affected by the sanctions imposed on the country.

The meeting in Columbia is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 25th.

