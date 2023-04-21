Mexico continues to support SVG in its role as Pro Tempore President of CELAC

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is continuing to receive strong support from Mexico, in its role as Pro Tempore President of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, CELAC.

The point was made by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves this week, as he highlighted the strong ties which exist between both countries.

The Prime Minister was delivering remarks during a ceremony at the Kingstown Public Library, to mark the handing over of equipment to the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines from the Government of Mexico.

The event was held on the occasion of a one-day visit to the state by Special Envoy of Mexico, Dr. Beatriz Guittierez Muller.

Picture by: API

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

