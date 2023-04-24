Government aims to have at least one College or University Graduate in every household by 2030

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines remains committed to ensuring that there is at least one College or University Graduate in every household in St. Vincent and the Grenadines by the year 2030.

This was confirmed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during a News Conference on Thursday.

The Prime Minister appealed to young persons to take advantage of the available opportunities to secure training for the future.

More than 40-million dollars has been allocated in the 2023 Budget for Post-Secondary and Tertiary Education in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Prime Minister currently holds responsibility for Post-Secondary Education.

