SKYE project set to culminate in July

Thousands of young people across St. Vincent and the Grenadines and in the region have been benefitting from the Skills for Youth Employment in the Caribbean or SKYE project, which is set to culminate here in July this year.

The four-year technical/vocational education and training or TVET project is headquartered here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and is funded by the United Kingdom, to the tune of 9.1 million pounds.

As the project comes to a close, a Presentation and Appreciation Ceremony was held last week.

Addressing the event, SKYE Team Leader, Dr. Rosie Lugg said over five thousand young people have benefitted from the project.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Myccle Burke commended the trainers involved in the SKYE project. Mr. Burke highlighted the importance of TVET in enhancing levels of employment

