Another beneficiary of NBC’s Medical Fund expresses gratitude

Another beneficiary of the National Broadcasting Corporation’s Medical Fund has expressed gratitude to the Corporation for assistance in accessing medical aid.

Elmore Paris said he is thankful to NBC for the assistance given to him to access medical attention in Trinidad and Tobago.

Mr. Paris commended the management and staff at NBC Radio for continuing to host the Love Boogie Charity event, to be help other persons.

Mr. Paris encouraged Vincentians to support the Love Boogie Charity event to be hosted by the Corporation this Saturday April 29th at the Cruise Ship Terminal, to ensure that more persons can receive assistance from the Medical Fund.

The National Broadcasting Corporation raises funds to replenish its Medical Fund through the hosting of its annual Love Boogie Charity Dance.

