Caesar’s Real Estate Classic XI beat DESCO 4-2 yesterday afternoon in the CARIB Biabou Football League at the Biabou Playing Field.

Two of the goals for Caesar’s Real Estate Classic XI were scored by Zimroy Charles. The others were converted by

Shavel Trimmimham and Tevin Samuel. Shakeel Barker and Jeffan Collins netted a goal each for DESCO.

This afternoon’s match will be between Young Boys and Pride and Joy Old Boys at 4.30 p. m at the Biabou Playing Field.

