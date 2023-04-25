West Indies and Bangladesh will meet for Test series

The West Indies ‘A’ team will play three 4-day ‘Test’ matches against Bangladesh A in Bangladesh next month. The West Indies Team will arrive in Bangladesh on 11th May.

These matches will have full first-class status.

It will be the second West Indies Men’s “A” Team series since 2020, when COVID-19 caused major disruptions. It is a reciprocal tour by West Indies “A” following the Bangladesh “A” team’s visit last August, when they played two 4-day first-class matches, and three 50-over List A matches at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia.

