NBA Results

LeBron James starred with 22 points as Los Angeles Lakers beat Memphis Grizzlies 117-111 in the NBA last night.

James forced overtime with a layup before scoring late in the extra period as Los Angeles Lakers extended their lead to 3-1 in the Western Conference play-offs.

James also claimed a career-high 20 rebounds, while Austin Reaves scored 23 points for the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.

They can seal victory and eliminate Memphis Grizzlies in game five tomorrow.

It is the first time that a Los Angeles Lakers player has reached 20 or more points and rebounds in a single play-off game since Shaquille O’Neal in 2004.

D’Angelo Russell also scored 17 points for Los Angeles Lakers, including three long-range three-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Yesterday also, Jimmy Butler scored an impressive 56 points as Miami Heat beat Milwaukee Bucks 119-114 in the Eastern Conference play-offs.

Butler’s haul is the joint fourth highest individual points tally in play-off history.

Victory for Miami Heat stretches their series lead over the top seeded, Milwaukee Bucks to 3-1.

