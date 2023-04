Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said an estimated 1.7 million cubic meters of material will be dredged south of Argyle, by Canadian Company, AECON.

The Prime Minister provided an update on the project yesterday, on the API’s Morning SVG Program

He said permission to dredge was granted to the Company, following a study which was commissioned by the Port Project Implementation Unit.

The dredging materials will be utilized to fill the base of the modern port in Kingstown.

