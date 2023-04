The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Cooperative Credit Union today launched a program of activities to celebrate its 45th anniversary.

Chairperson of the anniversary committee Doris Charles provides an overview of the activities which begins with a Church Service.

Addresses also came from President of the Board of Directors – Miriam Roache and Chief Executive Officer – Jasmine Huggins-Daly.

