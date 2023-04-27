Finance minister commends NLA for its investment in Education, Sports and Culture

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves, has commended the National Lotteries Authority {NLA} for its investment in Education, Sports and Culture in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

His commendation came as he delivered remarks at the re-opening of the Chili Hard Court in Georgetown on Tuesday.

Minister Gonsalves said the National Lotteries Authority provides support to over three thousand students throughout the country.

The Chili Hard Court project was funded by the National Lotteries Authority at a cost of one million, 164-thousand, 538 dollars.

