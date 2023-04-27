Bridges at Overland and Noel expected to be open by early July

Minister of Transport and Works Montgomery Daniel said the recently constructed Bailey Bridges at Overland and Noel in North Windward should be officially opened by early July.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme on Wednesday, Minister Daniel said the Bridges have been completed, but there appears to be a flaw in the design of the Overland Bridge, which needs to be corrected.

Minister Daniel said steps are being taken to carry out the necessary remedial work on the Overland Bridge.

The Bailey Bridges at Overland and Noelle were constructed under the Volcano Eruption Emergency Project, VEEP.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

