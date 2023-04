Police have arrested and charged Luther Jackson, a 41 year old Contractor of New Prospect for the offence of Dangerous Driving.

Police say, Mr. Jackson allegedly caused the death of 50-year old Marla Browne of Georgetown by driving in a dangerous manner.

The accident occurred in Georgetown at about 11:45pm on April 21st, 2023

Mr. Jackson is expected to appear at the Serious Offences Court to be arraigned.

