Sentry Insurance is preparing to embark on a range of activities to commemorate its 50th anniversary.

The company hosted a Media Launch last Thursday to signal the start of activities.

Addressing the event, Assistant to the General Manager, Kimlyn Gibson said the activities will be held throughout the year.

Ms. Gibson said the company will be focusing on specific areas each month.

