West Indies announces schedule for the Men’s 2023 International Home series against England

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the schedule for the West Indies Men’s 2023 International Home series against England.

World Champions, England will tour the Caribbean in December for a 3-match One-Day International (ODI) Series, and a 5-match Twenty/20 International (T20I) Series.

England are scheduled to arrive in Antigua and Barbuda to start the tour with two CG United One Day Internationals at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at North Sound on 3rd and 6th December. The third One Day International will be played at Kensington Oval, Barbados on 9th December and will be followed on 12th December by the first of five Twenty/20 Internationals.

Grenada will host 2 Twenty/20 Internationals on 14th and 16th December.

The tour concludes in the week before Christmas with the 4th and 5th Twenty/20 Internationals at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy at Tarouba in south Trinidad on 19th and 21st December.

It will be the first time that the venue will be hosting West Indies versus England matches.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

