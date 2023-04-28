Rural Carnival events to incorporate all components of Vincy Mas

CEO at the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC), Ashford Wood said all of the components of Vincy Mas will be included in the Rural Carnival activities for 2023.

He gave the assurance during a News Conference held this week to update the nation on plans for Vincy Mas 2023.

Mr. Wood said the CDC has been accused of hosting mainly Street Jump Ups and Wet Fetes for Rural Carnival, but he noted that this year the rural programs will include Pan, Calypso, Pageantry and Mas.

Mr. Wood said the CDC, along with the Components of Carnival, are continuing to work with greater cohesion to enhance the entire Vincy Mas festival.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

