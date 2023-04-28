Discussions are ongoing in relation to CDC obtaining sporting facilities for Vincy Mas events

Discussions are currently ongoing, between the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) and the relevant authorities, to ascertain if any activities relating to Vincy Mas 2023 would be allowed to take place at sports facilities across the country.

Word of this came from Chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation, Ricardo Adams during a News Conference this week.

This follows a statement by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves that fetes will no longer be allowed at these Government facilities. Mr. Adams said the CDC is continuing to seek clarity on the issue.

Mr. Adams said the CDC has observed that some promoters have started finding alternative venues to hold their activities for Vincy Mas 2023.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

