Another beneficiary of NBC’s Medical Fund expresses gratitude

Another beneficiary of the National Broadcasting Corporation’s Medical Fund has expressed gratitude to the Corporation for assistance in accessing medical aid.

The National Broadcasting Corporation raises funds to replenish its Medical Fund through the hosting of its annual Love Boogie Charity Dance.

Shafloyd Pompey, mother of Safiyyah Trotman, said she is thankful to NBC for the assistance given to her to daughter to access medical attention in Barbados.

She is encouraging Vincentians to support the Love Boogie Charity event to be hosted by the Corporation this Saturday April 29th at the Cruise Ship Terminal, to ensure that more persons can receive assistance from the Medical Fund.

