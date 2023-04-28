NBC’s Special Report – Friday April 28th 2023

The National Broadcasting Corporation is promising members of the public a grand time this Saturday night at this year’s edition of the Annual Love Boogie Charity Dance to be held at the Cruise Ship Terminal in Kingstown.

NBC Radio raises funds to replenish its Medical Fund through the hosting of this event, and these funds are then used to assist persons in accessing medical attention overseas.

Senior Announcer/ Operator of the Love Boogie, Johnny Straker said everything is in place for tomorrow’s event, for patrons to have clean fun while supporting a worthy cause.

Ashecia Sam has more in today’s Special Report.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

