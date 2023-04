Preparations are underway for a Scoliosis Medical Mission to be carried out in St. Vincent and the Grenadines by the World Pediatric Project (WPP) during the month of May.

SVG Program Director for the WPP, Sigmund Wiggins urged parents who have children on the program and other parents who have children with Scoliosis, to contact their local Doctors so they can be referred to the WPP local office.

