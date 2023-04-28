Creative persons advised to protect their work from exploitation

Creative persons here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been advised to take steps to protect their work from exploitation.

The advice has come from High Court Judge of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, Justice Colin Williams.

Justice Williams was the Keynote Speaker at a Conference and Exhibition hosted by the Association of Music Professionals (AMP) on Tuesday to coincide with World Intellectual Property Day.

He said creative persons must develop an appreciation for the value of their work.

Justice Williams said intellectual property must be respected and those policing the system should be adequately trained to carry out their duties.

The Conference and Exhibition to observe World Intellectual Property Day was held at the Methodist Church Hall on Tuesday with the theme Women and IP: Accelerating Innovation and Creativity.

