Tomorrow is International Dance Day

Dancers from primary and secondary schools, church and community groups are showcasing their talent today as part of activities to celebrate International Dance Day.

International Dance Day which will be observed on Saturday, April 29th is a global celebration of dance, created by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute, the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO.

Dance Development Officer in the Department of Culture Juanita Phillips listed some of the groups participating in today’s event.

Ms. Philips is encouraging persons to attend the dance celebration which is taking place at the UWI Open Campus.

