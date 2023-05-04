Over 1700 students sit CPEA

More than 17-hundred Grade Six students from across St. Vincent and the Grenadines have begun the final component of the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA).

The Ministry of Education says 1702 students, comprising of 846 males 856 females are writing the exam at 18 Centers nationwide.

The final component of the CPEA comprises multiple choice papers in four subject areas: Mathematics, Social Studies, Language Arts and Science.

This morning, the students completed the Mathematics and Social Studies papers, and tomorrow, the Language Arts and Science will be administered.

The final exam accounts for 60% of the students’ overall score and the School-Based Assessment which form the internal component accounts for 40% of the students’ final score.

