Week-long celebration of International Nurses Day begins on Sunday

This year’s week of activities to celebrate International Nurses Day kicks off on Sunday 8th May with the theme: Our Nurses Our Future.

President of the Nurses Association Cheryl-Ann Noel, said that this year’s activities are being held to recognize Nurses for their contributions to the nursing profession.

Noel explained that the week of activities will begin with a church service on Saturday at the Kingston 7th Day Adventist church and end with a showcase on Friday 12th.

The week of activities will include a workshop on mental health primary care, a free eye testing day, a virtual conference with the Pan American Health Organization and a general meeting and election.

