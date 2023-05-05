Faith Word Ministries urges young people stuck in abusive situations to reach out

Young persons who may be trapped in abusive situations in their homes are being encouraged to contact the Faith Word Ministries at Dauphine for possible relocation to their Home for Vulnerable and Abused Teenagers also known as the Academy.

The Academy initiative is spearheaded by the Anointed Radical Mighty Youths (ARMY), an arm of the church which deals with Youth Ministry and developmental issues.

President of ARMY, Dr. Racquel Crease said youth seeking assistance can contact the church through its Facebook page or via the telephone through its Secretariat and the Pastor’s Residence.

Dr. Crease said when young people reach out for assistance, the relevant authorities would be informed, before the child is removed from the abusive home.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

