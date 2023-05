The Youlou Arts Foundation will host a major Exhibition later this year, to commemorative the 2nd Anniversary of the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Founder of the Organization, Camille Saunders-Musser said the Exhibition which is slated for July, will showcase Art, Photographs and other work focusing on the volcanic explosion.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

