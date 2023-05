The year 2023 is being seen as the beginning of a new era for mas presentations in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as the art form continues to evolve.

Chairman of the Carnival Bands Association (CBA), Hugh Raguette spoke on the issue, during a News Conference hosted by the Carnival Development Corporation, CDC.

Mr. Raguette said the presentation of Mas has changed significantly over the years, noting that this year will see the rise of the Party Bands, representing a new phase of Mas.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print