Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan extends congratulations to King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla

Governor General. Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan has extended congratulations to King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla on their Coronation tomorrow.

The newly appointed sovereign ascended the throne following the death of his Mother Queen Elizabeth the Second in September 2022.

King Charles the Third will be crowned alongside Camilla, Queen Consort, during a symbolic ceremony at Westminster Abbey, which will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Dame Susan says the Coronation of King Charles is of historical significance.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will attend tomorrow’s Coronation in London, England.

