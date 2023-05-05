This year’s VincyMas launch activities will be actively supported by NBC Radio

The National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC Radio) will be playing an active role in the launch of this year’s Vincy Mas activities tomorrow.

NBC will sponsor one of the Caravans which will be taking part in the Whistle Stops organized by the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC).

Marketing and Development Officer for the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC), Esworth Roberts said there will be two Whistle Stops coming from the Windward and Leeward sides of the country during the day.

Tomorrow’s launch of Vincy Mas will be an all-day affair, beginning with a fair and other activities at Victoria Park from ten in the morning.

This will be followed by the official launch from 7pm also at the Victoria Park.

