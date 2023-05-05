National Road Rehabilitation Project expected to begin by June

The Ministry of Transport and Works is seeking to ensure that work on the National Road Rehabilitation Project will begin in earnest by June this year.

That’s according to Port Folio Minister, Montgomery Daniel, as he provided an update on the 120-million dollar project on NBC Radio this week.

Minister Daniel said the final list is expected to be presented to Cabinet for approval.

Minister Daniel also provided an update on the staffing of the Unit that will be involved in the Road Rehabilitation Project.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

