NBA Results

Defending champions, Golden State Warriors beat Los Angeles Lakers 127-100 to level their Western Conference semi-final at 1-1.

Klay Thompson top scored with 30 points for Golden State Warriors, with Stephen Curry adding 20 points and 12 assists.

Anthony Davis, who starred in Los Angles Lakers’ opening win, was limited to 11 points.

LeBron James led Los Angeles Lakers with 23 points but sat out the entire final quarter along with Davis.

By that stage, Golden State Warriors had amassed an unassailable 30-point lead, having scored 41 points in the second quarter and 43 in the third.

The teams now head to Los Angeles for games three and four of the best-of-seven series on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Mike Budenholzer has been sacked as coach of Milwaukee Bucks just two years after leading the team to the NBA title.

The top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks had the best record during the regular season but were beaten by Miami Heat in the first round of the play-offs.

Game three of the Eastern Conference semi-final between Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will be tomorrow.

The series is level at 1-1 after Boston Celtics’ convincing 121-87 victory yesterday.

