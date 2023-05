On Trac X-Ceed 1 and Mites Elite won yesterday’s matches of the Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines National Netball Championships at the National Netball Centre at New Montrose.

In the 1st Division Championship, On Trac X-Ceed beat Inter-Islands/DHL Mitres 58-48, Mitres Elite gained a 59-46 victory over X-Ceed Knights in the Vita Malt Men’s Championship.

The Championships will continue next Monday.

