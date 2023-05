A half-century from Devon Thomas was crucial in Weekes XI eking out a 58-run lead over Headley XI on yesterday’s second day of the final match of the Headley/ Weekes Tri-Series at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda yesterday.

Resuming from their overnight score of 61-3 in reply to Headley XI’s 177, Weekes XI were 155-7 still 22 runs behind, when Thomas and Veerasammy Permaul added a crucial 68 for the eighth wicket that gave their team the small lead.

