Napoli won their first Italy Serie A title in 33 years yesterday as they drew 1-1 with Udinese at Dacia Arena in Udine to spark jubilant celebrations back in Naples.

They last won the league in 1990 with a Diego Maradona-inspired team adding to their first title three years earlier.

Victor Osimhen smashed in a 52nd-minute equaliser after Sandi Lovric had given Udinese a shock lead in the 13th minute.

Napoli held on to the point they needed to win their third Serie A title with five matches to spare.

Napoli’s previous two titles came in 1987 and 1990, in the days of Argentina legend Maradona, who their stadium is now named after.

Following those glory days the club fell into financial decline, relegation and bankruptcy; playing in Serie C as recently as 2006.

They have won the Coppa Italia three times in the past 11 seasons but it is the Serie A Title that the Napoli fans craved.

They now have a new cast of superstars, with Nigeria’s forward, Victor Osimhen scoring 21 goals in 26 league matches, and Georgia’s winger, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia contributing 12 goals and 10 assists.

At 64, Napoli’s Manager, Luciano Spalletti, who twice won the Coppa Italia with Roma, becomes the oldest manager to win Serie A.

