WPP Pleased with success of Empowerment and Capacity Building program

The World Pediatric Project (WPP) is pleased with the success of its Empowerment and Capacity Building program, conducted here last week for Vincentian Health professionals.

SVG Program Director for the WPP, Sigmund Wiggins said last week’s training focused on sharing best practices in Neonatal Care for babies with local health professionals, and was conducted by Vincentian Doctor Josel Doyle who was a member of the visiting WPP Team.

He said Dr. Doyle hosted interactive sessions with the Nurses and Doctors of the Pediatric Ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Mr. Wiggins said training was also held for Health Professionals from the District Clinics across the country.

