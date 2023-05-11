Airport Service Charge at AIA to revert effective June 1st

The Airport Service Charge at the Argyle International Airport (AIA) will be reverted to the original $100 EC or $40 USD as of June 1st.

CEO of the AIA Dale Davis said that the fee was reverted because of the somewhat returned level of normalcy and to ease the government’s cost to run the airport.

In his 2023 Budget Address Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves stated that the service charge would go back to $100 EC as “travel restrictions, internationally and regionally have rolled back and persons are traveling more feely”.

Related