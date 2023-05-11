The World Pediatric Project (WPP) is currently preparing to conduct as Scoliosis Medical Mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines from this weekend.

SVG Program Director for the WPP, Sigmund Wiggins said the mission, which runs from May 13th to the 20th will the first of two Scoliosis Medical Missions to the country this year.

He said they are hoping to conduct at least eight surgeries during next week’s Medical Mission.

Mr. Wiggins said they are expecting to see about forty patients from across the region during next week’s Scoliosis Medical Mission.

