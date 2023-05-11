St. Vincent and the Grenadines will join the global community in observing International Nurses Day tomorrow Friday, May 12th.

And Chief Nursing Officer in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Peggy Dasilva has publicly recognized and thanked all those Nurses who have contributed to national development over the years.

Sister DaSilva said the Nursing Service aims to improve the lives of all sectors of society, and she thanked all Nurses past and present.

Sister Dasilva also appealed for members of the public to support activities being held to observe International Nurses Day 2023.She said the activities will be held at the Old Treasury Building site in Kingstown beginning from 10am

This year’s activities are being held with the theme: Our Nurse Our Future.

